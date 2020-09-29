ALBANY — On Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, Carrie Sue Stout went into cardiac arrest and passed away unexpectedly at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. She was just 45 years old.
Carrie is the daughter of Rhonda (Jeff) Hart and the late Jimmy Stout.
In addition to her parents, Carrie will be sorely missed and is survived by her eight children, Christopher (Andrea) Caldwell and their children Dominick and Sophia, Jimmy Caldwell (raised by his grandparents Rhonda and Jeff), Tyler, Donald, Monica, Angel, Jacob, and Heaven Lee Riley; her significant other of 22 years, Mike Riley;brother Timmy (Ronda) Stout; sister, Teresa (Kurt) Montle and their daughter Annamarie; grandma, Rita Keirns; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
As a mother of many children, Carrie always had a home full of ones to care for. She loved to cook for her family and enjoyed experimenting with new recipes. Her creativeness, meals and baked goods will be missed.
Besides her dad, Jimmy, she is preceded in death by her grandparents Granville and Joanna Stout and Robert Keirns.
Arrangements will be made at a later date.
