Casey Jordan

Albany - Casey Daniel Jordan, 22, Albany, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022.He was born December 23, 1999, in Gallipolis, Ohio the son ofDerek Jordan and Connie Young of Albany, and Bub Turner and Tracy McCathrenof Albany. He was a graduate of Alexander High School, a Licensed Electrical Journeyman,employed by Proline Electric Inc., a member of Hocking Valley Sportsman Club andAlbany VFW Post #9893, he also enjoyed hunting, sporting clay shoots,riding 4 wheelers, and spending time with family.He is survived in addition to his parents, sisters Macey Jordan,Melissa Turner, Wes, Cecil, and Bella all of Albany, grandparents Dannyand Kim Jordan, Wayne and Brenda Warren of Albany, and Roger andVicki McCathren of Jackson; aunt Christina, and special friend KatieHarvey, and several cousins.He was preceded in death by a grandfather Stan Ragan, a great-grandmotherJune Gambill, and an uncle Bryan McCathren.Services will be Tuesday at 1 PM at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home,with Pastor Donnie Quesinberry officiating. Burial will be inAlexander Cemetery. Visitation is Monday 4-8 PM at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the ColumbiaChapel Church, 38930 SR 689, Albany, Ohio 45710.
