Catherine Shenefield

Langsville, Ohio - Catherine Shenefield, 92, Langsville, Ohio passed away peacefully, Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home. She was born September 02, 1929, in Vinton, Ohio, daughter of Grace (nee Kincaid) and Everett Colwell. Catherine graduated from Rutland High School, Rutland, Ohio and attended Capital University, Columbus, Ohio where she studied music.

