Langsville, Ohio - Catherine Shenefield, 92, Langsville, Ohio passed away peacefully, Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home. She was born September 02, 1929, in Vinton, Ohio, daughter of Grace (nee Kincaid) and Everett Colwell. Catherine graduated from Rutland High School, Rutland, Ohio and attended Capital University, Columbus, Ohio where she studied music.
Catherine was a member of the Salem Center United Methodist Church serving as organist for 70 years, Star Grange, Wilkesville Eastern Star #207 where she was appointed Grand Organist in 1986, for the State of Ohio. Through her husband's affiliations she served on ladies' auxiliaries and volunteered with the Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation District, Meigs County Farm Bureau, Gallipolis Shrinettes, Salem Center Fire Department and founding of the Wilkesville Community Center.
She married Rex E. Shenefield, July 18, 1948, and was blessed with 72 years of marriage before his passing in 2021. Surviving are children, Carl "Root" (Lue) Shenefield and Linda (Roy) Vaughan, both of Langsville, Ohio; grandchildren: Laurie (Rolando) Esparza, Albany, Ohio, Denise (Kevin) Hill, Langsville, Ohio, Crystal (Jason) Hull, Richmond, Kentucky and Bridget (Bradley) Wright, Cincinnati, Ohio; great-grandchildren: Ryan (Samantha Hanning) Esparza, Lydia and Ethan Grimm, Makenna, Riley and Emma Hull and Alexander Wright, as well as very close nephew, Brad Emmons and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Catherine was a talented pianist and shared her music with anyone for any occasion. In addition to playing piano, she enjoyed teaching piano to children. She was quite the cook, baker and bread maker and loved sharing her goodies with other. Sewing was another of one of her many gifts, which she used to sew countless school bus seat covers along with clothes and costumes for family and friends. Milking the farm's Holstein cows gave her the nickname of "Milk-Maid". From mowing lawns to raising flowers, to planting a vegetable garden, she always found joy working the land God provided for them. It gave Catherine no greater pleasure than teaching and passing her talents on to each generation.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rex E. Shenefield; brothers, John Colwell and David Colwell; sisters, Dorothy Emmons, Margaret Colwell and Mary Colwell.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 P.M. Monday August 29, 2022 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel with Pastor Ann Forbes officiating. Burial will follow in the Standish Cemetery, Langsville, Ohio. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday 1:00-4:00 P.M. Eastern Star services will be conducted at 3:45 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home by the Wilkesville Eastern Stars.
The family welcomes flowers however, if preferred donations may be made in Catherine's memory to the Wilkesville Eastern Star, 45400 SR 160, Vinton, Ohio 45686 Catherine Shenefield
