ALBANY — Cathy Elaine Sloane, 62, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, formerly of Albany, passed away at her home Saturday morning, Oct. 12, 2019.
Born Jan. 3, 1957 in Athens, she was a loving wife of 43 years, a devoted mother to her two children and exuberant grandmother to three granddaughters.
Cathy spent most of her life away from Ohio living in North Carolina, Texas, California, Virginia and Iwakuni, Japan, along various trips to new exciting places. She had a successful career in the security and retail services fields, as well as teaching English to numerous Japanese high school and college students.
She had an open heart, a compassionate soul, who willing offered a helping hand and never met a stranger in her life. Cathy had an amazing sense of humor, quick to smile, with a slight hint of stubbornness and mischievousness mixed in.
In addition to her family, Cathy had a profound love for her dogs and horses of all kind.
She is survived by her husband, Gregory Sloane; her children, Sally Jo (Daniel) Kuntz and Travis (Lewis) Sloane; and her grandchildren, Presely Jo and Adeline Kuntz and Florence Sloane-Hoge.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Edith Finnerarty Moore and Samuel “Dick” Moore.
Services Will be Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Burial will be in Shade Church Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
