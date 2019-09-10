CARBON HILL — Cathy Lee McClain, 68, of Carbon Hill, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 30 1951 in Erwin, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Elbert Lee and Kathleen Harvell Jackson. She was married to Glenn McClain of Carbon Hill, who survives.
Cathy was retired from the Ohio Department of Corrections and the V.A. Clinic in Athens, where she was an LPN. She attended Hocking College and graduated from the Health Information and LPN programs.
She attended the Fire Church in Wellston and was an accomplished seamstress. She also enjoyed needlepoint and crocheting and was an avid fan of the North Carolina Tarheels.
Cathy was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and enjoyed spending time with family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Angela Jackson of Delaware, Misty (Stephen) Foster and Andrea Potts, both of Columbus, and Jedediah (Kayla) McClain of Delaware; grandchildren, Patrick Foster, Elijah Rittenhouse, Cayleigh Potts, Preston Mount, Kasey, Amelia and Quinton McClain; a great-grandson, Xander Rittenhouse; a brother, Keith Jackson of North Carolina; a sister, Lynn (Haithem) Souissi of North Carolina; and nephews, Justin and Josh Joyner.
In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Marissa Brooke Rittenhouse.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St, Nelsonville, with Pastor Dave Collins officiating. Interment will be at Carbon Hill Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.