Lancaster - Cathy S. Mowery, age 64, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Sept. 20, 2021, at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.
Cathy was born Jan. 15, 1957, in Nelsonville, Ohio to Denver "Frank" and June Milliron. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother and grandmother. Cathy had an infectious smile that lit up the room and she loved to laugh. She found the most joy in making memories with her family and was the love of her husband's life. She retired from Goodyear after 18 years.
Surviving are her husband of almost 30 years, James Mowery; children, Heather (Jeff) Winchell of Rockbridge and Steve (Carrie) Powell of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Parker & Rilee Winchell and Ashton "Hunter" Powell; parents of Nelsonville; and sister, Kelly (Rick) Kimes of Logan.
Cathy was preceded in death by her brothers, Denny and Dave Milliron.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed from 1 p.m. to time of service on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations can be made to the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
Cathy Mowery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.