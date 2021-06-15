Athens - Cecily Joan Connolly Bow, (Cookie to many of her family) formerly of Athens, passed away on June 9th, 2021 at The Elmcroft of Marietta.
Born December 19,1933 in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Joseph Connolly and the late Ethel May Mitchell Connolly. She was a devoted wife and homemaker who was actively involved in the lives for her children and grandchildren.
Cecily is survived by her daughter Bettie Bow (John Taylor) of Guysville, OH and son Tom Bow (Karen) of Darien, CT; four grandchildren Cullen Lind (Lisa Kriszun), Brendan Lind (Adriana Zolini), Conor Lind and Melanie Bow; five great-grandchildren Gavin, Gabby, Sawyer, Ara and Kilian; and a special niece Paula Alo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas David Bow, son Michael David Bow, and her sister Elizabeth Cecily Connolly Witchey.
Cecily enjoyed traveling and had the pleasure of living many different places as a child growing up and as an adult. Her four favorite places being Montreal, Canada; Beverly Hills, CA; Garden City, NY; and Brindisi, Italy. While living in Athens, Cecily was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church as well as a member of AFAN, The Pallas Club, and the Higley Book Club.
There will be no services. Per Cecily's wishes she had donated her body to the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine.
The family would like to thank her former caregivers Rachel Allen, Hannah Parsons, and the compassionate and caring staff at The Elmcroft of Marietta.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Athens County CASA program or The Hive of Nelsonville. Cecily Bow
