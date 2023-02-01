Millfield - Chad Hook, 48, of Millfield passed away Sunday January 29, 2023. He was born October 17, 1974, in Athens. Chad was a United States Navy veteran. He was a member of the Iron Workers Union and worked for Local #172 in Columbus, Local #769 in Ashland, KY and also Local #416 in Henderson, NV. Chad was a social person who enjoyed fishing, pontooning, playing pool, and was an avid race fan.
He is survived by his daughters, Athena Triglia of Columbus and Shelby Hook of San Diego, CA and their mother, Anita Triglia of San Diego; his mother, Carmella (Gregory Stonerock) Earich of Buckeye Lake; his father, Richard A. (Kathy) Hook of Glouster; a brother, Eric Michael (Amber) Mitchell; step siblings, Stormy (Lee) Ball and Buddy Vore; uncles, Cameron and J.D. Earich; aunts, Lisa (Robert Newman) Earich, Tanya (Doug) Jones, and Deborah (Jerry) Loper; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Evan D. "Buddy" and Betty Lou Earich; paternal grandparents, Paul and Neta Collins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday February 4, 2023, at the Bishopville Church of Christ with Rick Seiter officiating. Interment will be in the Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Visitation will take place at Morrison Funeral Chapel on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be a family gathering on Saturday following the services at the church social hall. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Chad Hook
