Millfield - Chad Hook, 48, of Millfield passed away Sunday January 29, 2023. He was born October 17, 1974, in Athens. Chad was a United States Navy veteran. He was a member of the Iron Workers Union and worked for Local #172 in Columbus, Local #769 in Ashland, KY and also Local #416 in Henderson, NV. Chad was a social person who enjoyed fishing, pontooning, playing pool, and was an avid race fan.

