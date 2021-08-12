McArthur - Chad Thomas, 44, McArthur, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021.
Born February 10, 1977, in Athens, he was the son of Augustus Glen Jr. and Betty Ann Morrison Thomas, of McArthur. Chad was a construction worker.
Besides his parents, he is survived by a sister Gwinn (Scott) Ratliff; three nephews, Blaine, Cameron, and Caden; two nieces, Bailey and Nora; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Chad was also survived by Tyler Christian, whom he loved like a son; his girlfriend, Jamie Jo Guess, along with her daughters Sydney, Jacie, and Katelynn.
He was preceded by grandparents Oscar and Norabeth Bachtel, Austin and Marie Morrison.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 15, from 2-3 p.m.at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Chad Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.