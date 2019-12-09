NELSONVILLE — D. Charlene Bookman, 81, of Lancaster, formerly of Nelsonville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 1, 1938, the daughter of the late Richard E. and Dorothy L. Chilcote Jarvis. She was the widow of the late Rodney L. Bookman, who passed away in Jan. 6, 2014. They were married 55 years.
She formerly owned and operated the A Cut Above salon in Nelsonville as well as working briefly at the William Brooks Shoe Company. She was a member of the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church and enjoyed quilting and ceramics.
Charlene is survived by her children, Sharlena (Don) Jones of Cincinnati and Rodney Bookman of Nelsonville; five grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Hazel Parker of Lancaster; brother, Francis Jarvis of The Plains; several nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, June Barnes; sister, Barbara Joan Gloyd; and nephew, Bruce Parker.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, corner of Chestnut and Harper Streets, Nelsonville with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Whitmore Cemetery, Buchtel. Friends may visit at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday one hour prior to the service at the church.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.