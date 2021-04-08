Nelsonville, Ohio - Charles "Chaz" Smith Jr., 72, of Nelsonville, OH, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2021, at O'Bleness Hospital, Athens, OH.
Charlie was born on Oct. 17, 1948, in Camp Lee, Virginia to Charles Albert "Pete" Smith Sr. and Frances Lois Smith. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, and later serving the local community as a Family Self-Sufficiency Coordinator for Metropolitan Housing Authority. Charlie was also eager for family togetherness in his own family and bringing as much of the extended family together as he could. He was so generous for many decades by hosting the annual Smith/Six/Taylor family reunion, a full day of food and family fun. However, his true passions in life were music, nature, graphic arts. Over the years, was requested to do many special projects, murals, and technical drawings. Charlie had collaborated with many musician friends and bands, such as TunnAbrix, Heathen, and Chazamatazz, just to name a few.
Surviving are his sons, Chris Smith and Caleb (Lori) Rife; brothers, Bob (Jo) Carter, Larry (Betty) Sater, and Fred Smith; sisters, Paula Reaves and Lois McManaway; grandchildren, Samm (Kody) Sinisgalli, Cameron Smith, Brianna Rife, and Kaila Rife; canine companion, Ukiah; and feline friend, Marley.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Frances Smith; and sister, Patty Beavers.
Funeral and veteran services will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, OH. Cremation will follow after services.
Calling hours will be observed 4-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the funeral home.
Letter of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences. Charles A. Smith Jr.
