Glouster - Charles G. Alexander, 76 of Glouster passed away April 5, 2022, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens. Born September 10, 1945, in Millfield, he was the son of the late Edward and Genevieve Lunsford Alexander. He was a Vietnam Army Veteran and retired from Chrysler as a tool maker. He was a member of the Glouster Eagles, Glouster Moose, and the Jacksonville V.F.W., and was an avid pool player.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Alexander; a daughter, Anita (John) Brunton; grandchildren, Amanda Alexander, and Jessica, Josie and Joni Brunton; great grandchildren, Lakin, Tristan, Lane, Kaden, Bryce, Abby, John Paul, and Stevie; a sister, Margaret Hall; a special niece, Angela Gates; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Charles Gene Alexander Jr. and James Edward Alexander; a sister, Eileen Elson; and brothers, Edward Alexander Jr. and James Alexander.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday April 10, 2022, at the Bishopville Church of Christ with Jon Hanning officiating where there will be a military service conducted by the United States Army and the Combined Color Guard Unit. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Contributions can be made to the Athens County Dog Shelter, 13333 State Route 13, Chauncey, Ohio 45719 or the American Cancer Society, 5555 Frantz Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Charles Alexander
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.