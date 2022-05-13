Charles Alloway, Sr.

Belpre - Charles James Alloway, Sr. "Jim", 84, of Belpre, OH, passed away Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 19, 1937, in Frost, OH, Athens County, son of the late Floyd and Sarah Grace Alloway. Charles was a graduate of Belpre High School and the Reisch American School of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa. He was employed by DuPont, Maintenance Training Class-DuPont, a former bus driver for Federal Hocking School Dist. and an Auctioneer for over 60 years. Charles was the Past Master of Savannah Lodge #446, Past Master of the Coolville Lodge #337, Past High Priest of Athens Chapter #39, Past Illustrious Master of Athens Council #15 and Past Commander of Athens Council #15. He was also a member of the Lodge Council Chapter Consistory for Valley of Cambridge, the Ohio Priory (K.Y.C.H.) #18, Past Patron of O.E.S.- Athens and the Washington County Scottish Rite Club.
He is survived by his wife, Lana Lucas Alloway; 2 sons, Charles J. (Leslie) Alloway, Jr. and Wayne (Carolyn) Alloway; 2 daughters, Donna (Donald) Whaley and Marie Snider; grandchildren, Sara (Greg) Eberts, Josh (Tricia) Alloway, Laura (Tyler) Leach, Elizabeth Anderson, Kimberly (Curtis) Whaley-Thomas, Ashleigh Range, Zachery Kuhn, Lucas Snider and Samantha Moore; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, David (Diane) Alloway and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Ann (Swesey) Alloway; 3 brothers, Clyde Alloway, Carl Alloway and Floyd Alloway and 2 sisters, Sara Jean Amick and Mary Ruth Alloway.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 A.M. on May 21, 2022, at the Little Hocking Evangelical Church, 80 Miles Rd,. Little Hocking, OH, with his son Charles Alloway, Jr. speaking.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
