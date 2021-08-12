Athens - Charles William Bartlett, age 80, of Athens died Monday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2021. Born Nov. 17, 1940, in Athens, he was the son of the late Byron Bartlett and Nellie Halbirt Bartlett.
A graduate of Rome-Canaan High School, he was self-employed as a heavy equipment mechanic, working with area logging companies and also for E.B. Miller Sawmill Company. He enjoyed working on and restoring old tractors and was a member of the Athens County Antique Machinery Club. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard.
Charles is survived by two daughters, Karen (Danny) Cunningham of Guysville and Christina (Robert) Zimmerman of Stewart; five grandchildren, Tyler Cunningham and his fiancé Marlana Siders, Ryan Zimmerman, Josh Cunningham and his fiancé Megan Deal, Skylar Zimmerman and Zachary Cunningham; a brother and sister-in-law, Roger & Norma Bartlett of Albany; and his pet companion, Mia.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Cinda Sue Howard Bartlett, who died March 9, 2009; and a brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Norma Bartlett.
Family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Charles Bartlett
