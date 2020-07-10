Charles Byron

STEWART – Charles “Chuck” Edward Byron, 71, of Stewart, died Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020 at his home. Born Nov. 15, 1948 in Athens, he was the son of the late Ralph Byron and Christine Finsterwald Byron.
A graduate of Rome-Canaan High School, he owned and operated the family dairy farm. He has been involved in farming all of his life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Era. His biggest concern in life is his family.
Chuck is survived by his wife of five years, Connie Swope Byron; his two sons, Christopher C. (Johnna) Byron of Guysville and Casey E. (Melissa) Byron of Maumee; and his granddaughter, Colleen Byron.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife of 45 years, Candace Jean Well Byron. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic and Chuck’s wishes, a private service will take place at the convenience of the family with burial in Stewart Cemetery. The family is grateful for Chuck’s and Candace’s hospice care and In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local Hospice of your area. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
