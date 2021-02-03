GLOUSTER – Charles William "Chaz" Duncan Jr., 34, of Glouster, OH, passed away Feb. 2, 2021 at his residence, Glouster, OH.

Chaz was born Nov. 5, 1986 in Athens, OH to Charles W. Duncan Sr. and Mary Marks Duncan.

Surviving are his mother, Mary Duncan of Glouster; sister, Cassy Duncan of Glouster; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Chaz was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at the Brown Funeral Home, in Murray City, OH.

Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Glouster, Ohio.

Calling hours will be observed on Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing are required to attend.

