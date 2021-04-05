LOGAN – Charles Frederick Gastin, 95, of Logan, passed away Thursday April 1, 2021, at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens. He was born Nov. 9, 1925, in Hocking County, OH, the son of the late Walter and Minnie Gastin. He was married to Mary Margaret Wolfe Gastin, for 71 years, who survives.
He was a US. Navy Veteran serving in World War II. He was a retired Laborer and formerly worked for Ralston Purina in Lancaster. Life-long member of Nelsonville Wesleyan Church. He was a great story and joke teller; he was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.
Along with his wife, Charles is survived by a son, Randy (Lisa) Gastin of Logan; grandchildren, Amy Pierce-Neal of Burlington, CO, Stephanie (Heath) McQuade of Ft. Leonardwood, MO, Sara (Daniel) Maurer of Cincinnati, Lucy Pierce of Springboro, Brandon (Kelly) Garman of Parma, Justin Garman of Columbus and Kyle Garman of Columbus; nine great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Merita Gastin-Pierce; and brothers, Walter Jr., Bob and Othal Gastin.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the Souers Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville with Military Honors being conducted by the Athens County Combined Color Guard Unit. Friends may visit 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Thursday.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
