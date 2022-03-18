Charles Hawk

Athens - Charles Edson Hawk, age 89, of Athens, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his home. Born Nov. 22, 1932 in Athens, he was the son of the late Edson Hawk and Mary Linscott Hawk.
A 1950 graduate of Athens High School, he was employed with Ironworkers Local 787 for 46 years. He was involved in the construction of the Ohio University Convocation Center, the Gallipolis and Racine Locks and Dam, and many bridge projects throughout southeastern Ohio. He was a member of Shade United Methodist Church for 70-plus years and The Gideons International (Camp U34050), where he loved passing out and sharing God's word to anyone he met. He enjoyed farming, raising sheep, reading and travel.
Charles leaves behind the love of his life, his wife of 55 years, Lucille Ware Hawk; two daughters, Debra Webber of Grove City and Cheryl Beaty of Cisco, Texas; two sons, Donald (Patty) Hawk of Columbus and Chuck Hawk of Austin, Texas; nine grandchildren, Mica Hawk, Cindy Hawk, and Ian Hawk all of Columbus, Brian Haag of Pickerington, Kevin Haag of Columbus, and James Beaty, Christina Grimsley, Christopher Beatty and Holly Hawk, all of Texas; 15 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, David Fenton of North Bloomfield; he also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by three sisters, Marilyn Hawk, Carolyn Hawk and Mary Fenton; and two brothers, Lewis Hawk and Donald Hawk.
Funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 2 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. Carl Radcliff officiating. Friends may call Saturday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to The Gideons of Athens County, P.O. Box 1051, Athens, Ohio 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. A special thank you to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice team. They were all like angels on earth. Thank you also to the hospice chaplain for his prayers and wonderful music. Charles Hawk
