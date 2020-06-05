ATHENS – Charles “Charlie” Hooper, 73, of Athens, Ohio, died May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. He was born May 1, 1947 in Athens, Ohio, the son of the late Earl and Mildred Yeager Hooper.
Charlie was a lifelong resident of Athens, Ohio until recently moving to Florida to be closer to his daughters and grandchildren.
A 1965 graduate of Athens High School, Charlie went on to earn his Bachelor and Master Degrees in Business from Ohio University.
He was an accountant with Tom Parfitt CPA for more than 35 years. Charlie served as the Athens City Treasurer and he was the treasurer of the Athens Cemetery Association. He was a member of the Athens Kiwanians club.
Charlie was a “self-proclaimed” workaholic and car enthusiast. He was a member of the “Athens Breakfast Club” and a member of AA for the last 8 years. He was very grateful for the support and friendship the association provided.
He is survived by his sister, Jane (Dave) Pellior; children, Christine (Brian) Parkhurst and Brittany (Ryan) Kunze; Gloria Hooper (mother to Christine and Brittany); three grandchildren; an aunt, Glenna Grim of Athens, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society or your favorite charity. Local arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
