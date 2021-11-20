Albany - Charles F. Horvath, 68, Albany, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital.
Born August 20, 1953, in Nelsonville, the son of the late Frank and Helen Groce Horvath. He was retired from Southern Ohio Coal Company, currently was a cook at Alexander Schools. Chuck worshipped his Lord and savior at Living Water Worship Center. He was a member of Athens Bass Club.
He is survived by his wife Shauna Pierce Horvath, daughters Melissa Barnes of Albany, and Kelly (Chris) Hayes of Ray, Ohio; grandchildren Daniel (Maddie) Barnes, Shaylee Barnes, Morgan Barnes, Lincoln (Allie) Hayes, River Hayes, Piper Hayes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Richard Horvath, his father- in -law and mother-in-law Alvin and Myrtle Pierce.
Services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Living Water Worship, with Pastor Jim Stewart officiating. Visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Athens Memorial Gardens.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com. Charles Horvath
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.