Charles Howerth

Athens - Charles "Chuck" Leland Howerth, 62, of Athens, Ohio passed with honor and love with his family by his bedside on May 28,, 2022 at Ross Heart Hospital after a long fight with diabetes and heart disease.
Charles was born on March 13, 1960 to John "Jack" Leland Howerth and Janet Arlene Saxton Howerth in Columbus. After Charles graduated from New Lexington High School in 1978, he went on to study Accounting at Marietta College. While in college he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity and active in intramural sports.
After graduating with a degree in Accounting, Chuck began his career where he worked with many firms in Central and Southeastern Ohio. He was loved dearly by his clients, many of whom he had been working with for decades.
In 1975, Chuck met Cindy at New Lexington High School and had their first date at the Sadie Hawkins Dance. Chuck and Cindy married in 1982, and this November would have been their 40th wedding anniversary. Chuck and Cindy eventually settled in Athens, Ohio with their two children, Elizabeth and Christopher.
Chuck loved Jesus, aimed to lead a peaceful life, and was a loyal husband and great father. He attended the former Nazarene Church in the Plains and Christ Community Wesleyan Church. Chuck enjoyed watching and playing sports throughout his life. His family has fond memories of playing baseball with him and watching him hit home runs from little league all the way up to the church softball league. He found joy in watching his children play sports and always wanted the best for them. In the last 8 years of his life, as his health battles worsened, Chuck showed up with courage and love. He invested in each of his family members knowing that his time would come to an end too quickly.
Charles was predeceased by his parents, John "Jack" Leland Howerth and Janet Arlene Saxton Howerth. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Howerth of Athens; a daughter, Elizabeth Howerth of Indianapolis, IN; a son, Christopher Howerth of Columbus, and sister, Jackie (Greg) Forquer of Amanda.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens, OH 45701. Friends may call Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers are welcome or memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Charles Howerth
