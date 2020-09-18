ALBANY – Charles R. “Chuck” “Buzz” Hupp, 75, of Albany, OH, passed away on Sept. 16, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by family.
Born March 21, 1945 to the late Arnold and Iona Hupp in Letart Falls, OH. He graduated from Southern High School in 1963. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army. He was a prominent business owner in Athens, OH for 25+ years. He was most known as co-owner of Southeast Imports. For the last 10 years, Chuck has been avidly antiquing.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy of 54 years; daughter, Mikki (Glen) Putman; son-in-law, Terry Willis; grandchildren, Charlie (April) LaBonte, Brittany (David) Brooks, Derrek LaBonte, Courtney (Ben) Abfall, Caity (Adam) Mulford, Cindy (Devon) Bachus and Alex (Riley) Stewart. He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way; siblings, Jim (Opal) Hupp, Jean (Kenny) Bass, Eddie (Sharon) Hupp, Rocky (Carol) Hupp, close nephews, R.J. and Bill Hupp and several other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Tina Willis; grandsons, Jason Putman and Brandon LaBonte; and beloved pet, Tobie.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at the Stewart Cemetery in Hockingport with Pastor Dick Covert officiating.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville.
As Chuck would say, “Life is a big shit sandwich, everyday you have to take a bite and some days are 2 bites.”
