LANCASTER — Charles J. Williams, 90, of Lancaster, passed away Sept. 1, 2019, at The Pickering House, Lancaster.
Charles was born Feb. 28, 1929 in Jacksonville to James Edward Williams and Lucille Wemmer Williams. He was Mayor of Jacksonville for three terms; was a 9-gallon blood donor thru the Red Cross; member of the United Methodist Church in The Plains; worked for Buckingham Coal for seven years; worked for the State Division of Parks at Burr Oak for two years; worked 10 years at McBee's in Athens; was Secretary-Treasurer for local # 269 for many years; worked for Lawhead Press in Athens; worked for the Walter Moeller for Congress Campaign; very involved in politics, campaigned for president Kennedy and President Johnson.
Surviving are a daughter, Carol (Patrick) Dew of Lancaster; a son-in-law, Harold Nott of Lancaster; grandchildren, Jessica Dew of Honolulu, Hawaii, James Dew of Lancaster and Elizabeth Clements of Nelsonville; great-grandchildren, Sadie, Aiden and Mia; sisters, Ann Rodgers of Hilliard and Ruth (Dick) Reed of Canal Winchester; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Mary Keith and Maxine Auer, both of Glouster.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wilma Jean Williams; a daughter, Sheila Nott; a brother, John Williams; brothers -in-law, Richard Keith and Jim Auer.
Charles requested only a graveside service. The graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at West Union St. Cemetery in Athens, with Pastor Mark Raddatz officiating.
Arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to FairHoPe Hospice 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
