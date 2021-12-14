Nelsonville - Charles M. "Jake" Newlun, 80, of Nelsonville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his residence. He was born July 20, 1941, in Athens County, Ohio, son of the late Webster and Mary Betts Newlun. Jake was married to Martha McClain Newlun, who survives.
He retired from the Athens County Engineers Department as the superintendent and was a United States Army Veteran. Jake valued his family and friends and was always willing to help those in need. He enjoyed trees and wildlife, especially feeding the deer and birds.
Jake is survived by his daughters, Ann (James) Adkins of Nelsonville, Lisa (Greg) Martin of Nelsonville, Laura Newlun of Jacksonville, April (George) Bradbury of Bethel and Elizabeth (Jason) Fields of Logan; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Charlotte Newlun; brothers, Danny and Ed Newlun and sisters, Judy Weaver, Pam Lyall and Sylvia Newlun.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Rev. David Shoemaker officiating. Interment will be in Connett Cemetery, with military graveside services being conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Charles "Jake" Newlyn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.