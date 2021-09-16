Newark - Charles Edward Lanning, age 75, of Newark, Ohio, passed away Sept. 11, 2021, at his residence, Newark, Ohio, after a long illness.
Charles was born on March 20, 1946, to Hiram and Dawn Lanning. He was a member of the Newark Nazarene Church; retired from Owens Corning in Newark. He loved his family and friends, golfing, music, traveling and his Wednesday Morning Breakfast Club.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Jill (Campbell) Lanning; daughters Annisa (Mick) Roesner, Ashli (Eric) Sams, Holly (Chad) Parsons; sons Duane (Cheryl) Lanning, and Todd (Joyce) Hawk; grandchildren Gunnar, Mady, & Cooper Lanning, Trevor Roesner, Jacob, Brandon & Isaac Hawk, Trevor Thomas, Dawson Mecum, Dade, Lily & Lincoln Parsons; great-grandchildren Aryson, Uriah, Chip and Arbor; sister Cheryl Kinnison; sisters-in-law Connie Hillyer and Nancy Campbell; and many nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law Jeff Kinnison, James Hillyer, Scott Campbell; and a nephew Joey Whitmore.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio with Albert (Chip) Rudin officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Murray City.
Calling hours will be observed from noon to the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Thank you for the love and support of Newark Home Health Care, Hospice of Central Ohio, and friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Charles Lanning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.