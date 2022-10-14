Charles Lee

Shade - Charles "Chuck" Edward Lee of Shade, Ohio, passed away on October 11, 2022, in James Cancer Center, Columbus, Ohio with his family at his side.
He was born on June 1, 1956, in Athens, Ohio, the son of the late Harry (Razz) Eldon Lee.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Roberta "Bobbi" Lee, his son Chad Lee with fiancée Anna Meckley, 2 grandchildren Mason and Madi Lee, a sister Patricia Lee (John Willison), his mother-in-law Marlene Reinhart, sister-in-law Angie and George Stout, Brother- in- Law Dennis and Mary Jean Reinhart, sister -in-law Jana and Bill Hyatt and brother- in -law Sam Reinhart. He also has many nieces and Nephews surviving on both sides of his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Linda Norris, Joann Willard and Betty Blankenship.
He was a long-time member of the Hocking Valley Sportsman Association, American Quarter Horse Association and American Angus Association. He was known as an avid farmer, who loved both his horses and cattle. He enjoyed drag racing in which he raced his 1971 Dodge Dart Swinger. He also liked baking the best apple pies. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was always willing and ready to help anyone. Chuck was a true friend to all. He will be greatly missed at home and in the community.
Funeral services will be Saturday October 15, 2022, 11:00am at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Warner officiating, burial in Athens Memorial Gardens. Visitation for friends and family is Friday October 14, 2022, from 5-8pm. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Charles E. Lee, can be made for an agricultural student applicant, to the Alexander Future Foundation, P.O. Box 204, Albany, Ohio 45710-0204
