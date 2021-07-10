Columbus - Charles (Sonny) A. Leffler Jr., age 89, passed away July 7, 2021, with family by his side. Charles was born on July 6, 1932, in Nelsonville, OH. He was raised in Millfield, OH, lived in Hilliard since 1955, and retiring to Millfield, OH.
Charles was preceded in death by his son James Michael, parents Isabel and Charles, Grandma Emma, sisters Janet and Sarah, son-in-law Tom and his special friend Kathryn.
Charles is survived by daughters Debbie (Tom), Paula and Karen (Jim); grandchildren Chad (Lauren), Tony (Kristin), Jon (Jackie), Kyle, Brian, Greg (Brandi) and Rob (Tracy); great-grandchildren Bella, Charlotte, Landon, Joon, Myla, Colbie, Jaelyn and Tobias; brother Robert and the mother of his children Ann.
Charles was a graduate of Chauncey Dover High School Class of 1950. He played basketball, ran track, and was a baseball manager and class officer. Charles was a Sergeant in the US Army during the Korean War, 32nd Degree Mason, Aladdin Shrine, and Charter Member of VFW Post 4931.
Charles retired from Westinghouse with 34 years of service. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping in Hocking Hills, fishing, spending time with his family, and sitting on his porch rocking and waving to all that passed.
A special thank you to OhioHealth Hospice where memorial contributions may be sent.
Inurnment Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, OH. A celebration of life service will be held in the fall of 2021. Please follow Tidd Family Funeral Home's website for information. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. Charles Leffler, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.