Marietta - Charles Robert Lucas, aka "Bob" or "Charlie" to a lot of his family, was born on June 6, 1928, in Marietta, Ohio to the late Harry and Marie Harris Lucas. He was the kindest, sweetest, most loving person you will ever meet.
He was an Ohio State fan, who loved the color red, life, children, his dog Marley and of course money. He could sell you the shirt off your back, and his laugh was infectious. He loved working so much he retired from WASCO twice, the second time he was in his 80's.
He was a longtime member of HAVAR and a member of the Open Door Baptist Church in Marietta. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Martha Lucas, Maxine Dansby and Jenny McCune; two brothers, Archie Lucas and Joe Lucas; a nephew, Jack; four nieces, Teresa, Marina, Renie and Rita and many of his friends from HAVAR.
He is survived by seven sisters, Blanche Hill, Anne (Junior) Mayle, Sue Flowers, Bell Teetsel, Mary (William) Thompson, Bessie Francis and Minnie (Lance) Alexander; two brothers, Allen (Melinda) Lucas and Frank (Margaret) Mayle, 17 nieces, 13 nephews, 90 great-nieces and nephews and numerous great-great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Southland Mission Church near Cutler with burial following in the Southland Mission Cemetery. Friends may call on the family on Wednesday, July 28 from 6-8 p.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com. Charles Lucas
