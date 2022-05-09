Nelsonville - Charles Martin, 84, of Nelsonville, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Pickering House in Lancaster. Charles was born May 12, 1937, in Athens County, the son of the late Charles Martin and Ruth Hatfield Martin. Charles was married on September 14, 1964, to the late Patricia Ruth (Bailey) Martin, who passed on April 9, 2022.
Charles served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church in Nelsonville and the Chauncey AMVETS.
Charles is survived by his son, Thomas Michael (Nicole) Martin of Groveport; daughters, Rhonda Gale Varner of Nelsonville and Dianna Lynn Dobbs of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Paul (Aimee), Timothy, Tracy, Amber, Hunter, Chace (Brittany), and Mike; 7 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Courtney.
Funeral services will be held at 5:00 PM on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Faith Tabernacle Church, 17499 Diamond Brick Rd, Nelsonville, with Pastor Tim Kelly officiating. Friends and family may visit from 2:00 to 5:00 PM Thursday at the Church. Arrangements are by the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Donations can be made in memory of Charles to your local Veterans organization.
