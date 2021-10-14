Nelsonville - Charles Kenneth "Chuck" Perry, Jr., 61 of Nelsonville, went home to be with his Lord on Oct. 8, 2021, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital after losing his battle with COPD.
He was born Feb. 14, 1960, in Athens, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary Secoy Perry.
Chuck wrote songs for Jesus and his keyboard was his prized procession. Chuck loved to sing, as music was his passion.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jeweline Gilkey Perry; two stepchildren, Jason and Crystal Hunter; a brother, Jim Perry; four sisters, Gracie (Bill) Buchanan, Marie (Joe Rutter) Perry, Nora (Tom Fennell) Perry, Ada (Bernard) Cheatwood; and two special like daughters, Crystal Rosser, and Alisha Tucker.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Brian Hunter.
Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Charles Perry, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.