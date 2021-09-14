Charles Reardon

Guysville - Charles A. Reardon "Chuck", 59, of Guysville, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born on Sept. 26, 1961, in Columbus, Ohio, and was the son of Millie and Tom Morrison and Frank and Charlene Reardon.
Chuck was employed by WVU Medicine in the Centralized Scheduling Department. He was known for his love of ministering to people through singing and was a member of the Praise and Worship Team at the Fellowship Church of The Nazarene in Long Bottom, OH and previously, Downtown Bethel Equipping Center in Parkersburg, WV. The love he had for his wife, kids, and grandkids is indescribable. His sense of humor was well known and contagious.
He is survived by his wife of 41 amazing years, Lola Reardon; three children, Adria (John) Freeborn of Glouster, Erin (Eric) Root of Parkersburg, Erik (Samantha) Reardon of Akron and twelve grandchildren; William, Gabriel, Nevaeh, Mahayla, Mariah, Gianna, Turner, Kolsen, Kaden, Gavyn, Ariana and Kenyon; and his very best friend, Oja, his German Shepherd. He was also survived by six brothers and sisters; Vikki (Lawrence) Everett, Debbi (Jeff) Jordan, Janet (Randy) Williams, David (Pam) Boudinot, Doug (Sherrie) Boudinot, and Rick (Julee) Reardon; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Frank Reardon; a daughter, Jill Cogar Reardon; maternal grandparents, Lester and Jennie Blake; and paternal grandparents, William and Mary Rardon.
A celebration service will be held Friday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home, 801 Victor Street, Belpre, Ohio with Lola S. Reardon and Don Cogar officiating. The family will be receiving family and friends at 11 a.m. prior to the service.
