Ada - Charles Richard "Dick" Hubbard, age 86, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at 10:25 a.m. at the Bowling Green Bridge Hospice Care Center.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1934, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Charles Richard and Lucille (Johnson) Hubbard. Dick was previously married to Nancy Hubbard. On March 19, 1993, Dick married Eilene Parshall and she survives in Ada.
Dick is survived by his two children: Charles Richard "Chuck" Hubbard, III of Ada and LuAnn (Chris) Lower of Ramona, CA; and two step-children: Stan (Nancy) Parshall of Indian Lake and Roxanne Parshall of Loveland; three grandsons, Daniel (Brittany) of Murrieta, CA, Michael (Toni) of Portland, OR, and Zach (Lydia) Parshall of Navarre, FL, and four great-grandchildren with one more on the way; a brother, Steve (Marsha) Hubbard of Slidell, LA; and two sisters: Barbara (Gary) Dean of Lithopolis and Debbie (Dale) Herb of Marietta.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Hubbard.
Above all, Dick was a beloved family man. He also was a beloved friend and community leader in both Nelsonville and Ada, Ohio. Dick moved to Nelsonville when he was in the fifth grade just before the end of World War II. He lived and worked in Nelsonville until 1990 before moving to Ada. He was a graduate of Ohio University and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin and Rutgers University.
Dick was president/CEO of Liberty National Bank in Ada for 10 years before retiring in 2000. He remained a director there until 2010. In addition, he was past president of both the Hardin County Community Foundation and the Hardin County Airport Authority, past Chairman of the Hardin County Economic Development Council, and a past trustee of Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was inducted into the Hardin County Business Hall of Fame in 1999. He was coordinator of the Hardin County Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS) and retired after 10 years in 2019. Dick was a member of the Ada First Presbyterian Church and various Masonic bodies.
Previously, Dick was president/CEO of The Peoples Bank in Nelsonville and past President of the Ohio Bankers Association. Dick was past president of various Nelsonville organizations including the Nelsonville Chamber of Commerce, Nelsonville-York Board of Education, Nelsonville High School Alumni Association, Nelsonville Athletic Association and Nelsonville Rotary Club and he was a Trustee of the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway. These affiliations are just a few he had and he was the recipient of numerous civic awards.
Dick was also a 2014 Child of Appalachia Honoree with ceremonies in the statehouse in Columbus.
As a youth, Dick was an all-around high school athlete and an accomplished high school basketball player for Nelsonville High School. His 1952 Nelsonville Greyhound basketball team was the State Runner-Up in the Ohio Class "B" State Championship. In August of 2021, he was inducted into the Nelsonville-York High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
A celebration of life service will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Ada First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Patrick Allen officiating. An additional service will take place in Nelsonville on Saturday, Nov. 6 at a time and place to be determined. Interment will take place at GreenLawn Cemetery in Nelsonville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Nelsonville High School Alumni Scholarship Fund and/or the Hardin County Community Foundation. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.
In addition, please refer to the website for forthcoming details on the Nelsonville service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. Charles Richard "Dick " Hubbard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.