A Celebration of Life service for Charles Richard "Dick" Hubbard, age 86, will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, Nelsonville with Rev. Peter Galbraith officiating. Inurnment was in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Nelsonville High School Alumni Scholarship Fund and/or the Hardin County Community Foundation.
Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com. Charles Richard "Dick" Hubbard
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Hubbard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
