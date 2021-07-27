Albany - Charles Scott "Skip" Robinette, of Albany, passed away suddenly July 24, 2021, at his home, from complications of heart disease.
Born December 28, 1942, in Fairmont, West Virginia, he was the son of the late James Roy and Guila Scott Robinette. He was a much-loved husband, father, brother and friend to many.
He was an active member of Albany Masonic Lodge # 723 F & AM, and an active member of the Shriner's, who do many good works for children free of charge.
Skip leaves behind his wife of 58 years Frances Moore Robinette; his son, Donald (Donna) Robinette of Fredricka, Delaware; his daughters, Cindy Wolfinger of Lancaster, Chrissy (Bob) Weffler of Athens; sister, Sheila (Tom) Humphrey of Albany; grandchildren, Zach (Peyton) Weffler, T.J. Dillon and Collin Wolfinger; and great-grandchildren, Nash and Case Weffler.
Viewing will be Thursday, July 29, 2021, 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Masonic Services will be held at 8 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a contribution to Shriner's Hospital Fund, for children, at donate.lovetotherescue.org
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Charles Robinette
