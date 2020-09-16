ATHENS – Charles William “Bill” Scott, 86, of Athens died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Arrangements will be announced by Jagers & Sons funeral Home, Athens. Please check the website www.jagersfuneralhome.com for service details. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a charity of donor’s choice.
