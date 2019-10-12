NELSONVILLE — Charles W. Burchfield, 80, of Nelsonville, passed away Oct. 11, 2019, at The Pickering House, Lancaster.
Charles was born May 30, 1939 in Nelsonville to Andrew Burchfield and Florence Ray Burchfield. He served in the US Air Force, stationed in Japan; was a bus driver for the city of Madison, Wisconsin for 32 years; member of the St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Logan; member of the Nelsonville Senior Citizen Center; loved singing Karaoke; he always said he would be happy to die with a karaoke microphone in his hand; loved his dog Pixie Lee.
Surviving are his wife of 29 years, Phyllis Burchfield; a son, Mark (Debra) Burchfield of Wisconsin; a step-daughter Tina (Ed) Gaskill, of Lancaster; a step-son, Thomas W. (Becky) Cordle of South Milwaukee; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Roger (Jeannie) Burchfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter; two sisters; and two brothers.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, with Pastor Scott Smith officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Graveside Military service will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard.
Calling hours will be observed Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests donations be made in Charles’s memory to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.