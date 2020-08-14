ALBANY – Charles "Matt" Wible, 53, Albany, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio, after a brief illiness.
Born Jan. 20, 1967, in Charleston, WV. he was the son of Patrick L. and Merrily Graham Wible of Albany. He was employed at Ohio University with Personnel Plus Employment Services and ATCO. He was a 1988 graduate of Alexander High School and a Honorary Albany Volunteer Fireman. Matt was a Nascar enthusiast, loved the go to movies and eating out with friends. He also followed WV Mountaineer Football and traveling to new places.
He enjoyed his extended family and friends in West Virginia, and attended Brawley Methodist Church in Clendenin, WV.
Matt is survived in addition to his parents by a brother Graham Patrick (Tina) Wible of Lebanon, KY.; a nephew, Corey Wible of Lexington, KY; and a niece, Taylor Wible of Columbus, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Betty Graham, and Charles and Mildred Wible of Clendenin, WV.
A Memorial Service will be at a later time. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local food bank or charity of choice. Local arrangements were by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.