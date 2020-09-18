ATHENS – Charles William “Bill” Scott, 86, of Athens died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born Jan. 7, 1934 in Athens, he was the son of the late Edward Martin Scott and Hazel Pearl Windland Scott.
A graduate of Rome Canaan High School, he retired as a lineman for American Electric Power Co. His passion was farming, and he and his family operated a farm for many years. Bill and his family raised a garden every year, which provided fresh vegetables for everyone, as well as produce for canning. In addition, he and his late wife, Sara, raised Murray Grey cattle, providing beef to the family, as well as a small number of customers.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, nature, wildlife, playing cards with friends, socializing with his neighbors, and dropping off vegetable to them from his garden, and generally being out of doors. He was a former member of the Alexander Lions Club and was a 4H Advisor for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Occupation Forces in Germany.
Bill is survived by three daughters, Brenda (Ed) Clifton of Zanesville, Tami Scott of Athens, Tina (Mike Harrington) Scott of Athens; a son, Charles Eric “Rick” (Kathy) Scott of Alexandria; three grandchildren, Heath (Jenni) Clifton and Mathew and Brian Scott; three great grandchildren, Noah, Emma, and Cale Clifton; two sisters, Betty Lou Mullins of Kettering and Reba Peck of Athens; a brother, Pearl Scott of Athens; a brother-in-law, Terry Gura of Athens; He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Sara Sonja Gura Scott, who died in 2017; and two brothers, Dorrell “Sleepy” Scott and Virgil Scott.
Funeral service will be conducted Friday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. Monte McCune officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends are asked to wear a face covering and observe social distancing at the service. Please share memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a charity of donor’s choice.
