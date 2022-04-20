Stewart - Charles W. Young, age 78 of Stewart, Ohio went to the open arms of his wife, Gladys Marks Young and our Heavenly Father on April 18, 2022 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Audrey Yeater Young; a sister, Linda Gould; four brothers, John, Ralph, Jim and Bob Young; and his faithful companion, Turbo.
He leaves behind six children, Charles C. Young of Guysville, Brenda (Eric Lang) Young of Louisville, KY, Mark Young of Guysville, Steve (Angel) Young of Guysville, Debbie Bowers of Washington, WV and Lisa Young of Largo, Fla.; fifteen grandchildren; twenty eight great grandchildren; Donald (Peggy) Young of Athens, Bill (Joann) Young of Athens, Frances (Peggy) Young of Athens, Larry (Debi) Young of Stewart and Mike (Sharon) Young of Sevierville, TN; numerous nieces and nephews; close friends, Tama and Dallas Brady, Bob Tanner and Robert "Nester" Van Nest; a bonus son, Clarence Bowers.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, camping, traveling and collecting treasurers. "Daddy, You will always be our Super Hero!"
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Larry Swart officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Friends may call Saturday 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Charles Young
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.