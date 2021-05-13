Charlotte Agnone

Athens - Charlotte Madge Pincelli Agnone, 95, of Athens, OH, died peacefully on May 6 at the Laurels in Athens, OH. Born in 1926 in Chauncey, OH, Charlotte was the daughter of Gabriel Franklin Pincelli and Cleola Louella Clary Pincelli.
She graduated from Albany High School in 1943 and from Ohio University with a degree in education. In 1942 Charlotte married Anthony Robert Agnone of Youngstown, Ohio, and raised a family with him in their lovingly restored Victorian home on South May Avenue in Athens, where she lived for 65 years.
Lifelong learning was a gift for Charlotte. She was driven by curiosity and a thirst for knowledge and had a fascination with travel, history, and culture. She delighted in sharing her joy of reading and exploring with her family, friends, and students. Charlotte spent many hours over the years in community service, distributing groceries to people struggling with food insecurity, and serving free lunches at the Athens First Methodist Church.
Proud of her heritage, Charlotte researched her Italian ancestry and reunited family on both sides of the Atlantic. She later became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, after tracing her Clary, Rush, and Linscott family roots back to Benjamin Clary of Maryland, 1776. She was a member of the First Families of Ohio and the First Families of Athens County.
Charlotte was the last of her generation of the Pincelli family, having outlived four siblings, Louella, June, Gabriel, and Annalee and two half-brothers: Dow and Orlentine. Her husband, Tony, preceded her in death in 1999.
She is survived by her children, Devens Marina Agnone Rose (Robert), John Gabriel Agnone (Julie), Charlotte Marie Agnone (Bradley Bryan), and Susannah Maria Agnone. Charlotte leaves ten beloved grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
There will not be a memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Athens County Food Pantry https://athenscountyfoodpantry.org/. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Charlotte Agnone
