Athens - Mass of Christian Burial for Charlotte Madge Pincelli Agnone, 95 of Athens, will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, College and Mill Streets, with Father Mark Moore as celebrant. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery, Athens. She died peacefully on May 6 at The Laurels in Athens.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Athens County Food Pantry https://athenscountyfoodpantry.org/. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Charlotte Agnone
