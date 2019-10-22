SHADE — Charlotte Ann "Toot" Bauman, 72, of Shade, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at OSU-Wexler Medical Center, Columbus.
She was born April 29, 1947 in McArthur, the daughter of the late Floyd J. and Myrtle Nichols Mitchell. She was a retired Athens County Librarian and a member of Cornerstone Church.
Charlotte is survived by children, David (Christine) Wilson, Fred (Kelly) Wilson, both of Logan, and Shaunna (Greg) Dexter of Circleville; grandchildren, Cassandra Wilson, Billly Leonard, John Leonard, Kyra Rutter, Jeremiah Wilson, Mikayla Arnett, Melanie Starlin and Jamey Starlin; great-grandchildren, Bentley Newgent, Christian Rhinehart, Noah Rhinehart and Ben Wilson; sisters, Mary Young of Shade, Beck Irvin of Springfield, Joan (Bill) Roe of Jackson, Jeannie Haddix of McArthur and Marilyn Massie of Jackson; brothers, Emmett (Marsha) Mitchell of Zanesville, Richard Mitchell of McArthur, Jerry (Lynn) Mitchell, Jack (Kory) Mitchell, both of Logan, and Paul (Tammy) Dryden) Mitchell of Chillicothe; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Daniel F. Bauman; a brother, Roy Dean Mitchell; and a great-granddaughter, Aurora Rose Rutter.
Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Roger Hayes officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. As per her wishes, cremation will follow services.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
