Charlotte Ann Estep, born Jan. 20, 1945, died July 13, 2020. Born in Athens, OH.
She was a nursing assistant for many years in Columbus, OH.
Proceeded in death by her husband of 50 years, Gene Estep; her sister, Ilene Rhodes; grandsons, Joshua and Ronnie; and daughter-in-law, Deliah.
Surviving are sons, George, William (Lisa), Christopher (Diane), Paul (Jamie); daughters, Lisa (Larry), Mitzi (Brent), Teresa (Daniel) Hook; 20 grandkids and 18 great-grandkids. No services cremation as requested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.