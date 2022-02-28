Belpre - Charlotte G. Hawks, 89, of Belpre, OH, passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Rockland Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Belpre, OH.
She was born Dec. 16, 1932, in Charleston, WV, daughter of the late Wallace and Mary Lucas Facemyer. Charlotte was a devout Christian woman and loved reading her Bible and listening to Christian music.
She is survived by four grandchildren, Gene and Liz Hawks, Crystal and Mike Smith, Fred and Tasha McCormick and Joseph and Yeimy Hawks; four great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Alexis, Timothy and Kaleyse; brother, Norman Facemyer; special nephew, Bryant Facemyer, who Charlotte lived with and took special care of her; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Paul D. Hawks; daughter, Gloria Hawks Simmons; sister, Ruby and brothers, Bob, Clifford, Roland, Dallas, Roy and Clarence.
Per Charlotte's request, she will be cremated and there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
