Glouster - Charmaine M. Stalnaker, 92 of Glouster passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Laurels of Athens. Born May 9, 1929, in Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Irvin and Leona Edmunds Carter. Charmaine enjoyed gambling.
She is survived by a special niece, Cheryl Theisen of Glouster; great nephews, Vernon (April) Panetti and Craig (June) Panetti; and a great-great niece, Harley Panetti.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Stalnaker; and a sister, Leona Kamento.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with John Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 12 p.m. until the time of service. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Charmaine Stalnaker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.