GLOUSTER — Cheryl A. Duncan, 60, of Glouster, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 27, 1959 in Columbus. She was the daughter of the late Donald and Betty (Perry) Lowery.
She is survived by her husband, David D. Duncan of Glouster; two sons, Calvin O. Duncan of Glouster and David D. Duncan Jr., of Trimble; one daughter, Thelma J. (David) Price of McConnelsville; six grandchildren, Zack Price, Darian Price, Dezmin Duncan, Kimberly Price, Caden Duncan and Jazzlin Dawn Duncan; two great grandchildren, Ellie Mae Ross and Gunner Lee Price; two sisters, Judith A. Lowery of McConnelsville and Brenda K. Mount of Millfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a twin sister, Carol Lynn Martin, and a set of sibling twins, Betty and Billy Lowery.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Interment will be in the Mountville Cemetery, Morgan County.
Contributions can be made to Morrison Funeral Chapel at 6525 S. Route 78, Glouster, OH 45732 to help with expenses.
A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
