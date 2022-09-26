Allensville - Chester "Junior" Ray Seitz Jr., 85, of Allensville, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Junior was born September 19, 1937, in Allensville, the son of the late Chester Ray and Ruth Mae (Inboden) Seitz Sr. He was married for 42 years to Sandra (Smith) Seitz who survives.
Junior served in the US Army. He worked for many years as a diesel mechanic for Austin Powder and also served as a Jackson Township Trustee. He was a member of the Wellston Church of God, Delta Masonic Lodge #207 F&AM, and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2279. Junior loved flea markets and yard sales, he especially enjoyed time spent talking with other market vendors and the folks that came to shop.
In addition to his wife, Junior is survived by his brother, Roy "Sambo" Seitz of Allensville; sister, Vivian "Sissy" Whightsel of Allensville; sister-in-law, Alice Seitz; special nephew, Ray "Buddy" (Teresa) Seitz of Allensville; several nieces and nephews; and his buddy, Big Cat.
Junior was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Melvin "Pooch" Seitz, Ray "Johnny" Seitz Sr., and an infant brother; brother-in-law, Rocky Whightsel; an infant nephew; paternal grandparents, Charles and Stella Appleman Seitz; and maternal grandparents, Edward and Ollie Inboden.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, September 30, 2022, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Barry Benson officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Allensville. Friends may visit from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home, with a Masonic Service at 7:00 PM and Eagles Service at 7:30 PM.
The family suggests donations be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.
