ALBANY – Chris F. Burton, 58, of Albany, died early Sunday morning, March 1, 2020 at his home.
Born March 22, 1961 in Nelsonville, he was the son of Joyce I Smith Meeks of Guysville and the late Donald D Burton and Robert Meeks.
He was a graduate of Alexander High School, Tri County Vocational School and was a former employee of Warehouse Tire with almost 30 years of service. He was a hard worker, loving husband, son, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Judy Sickels Burton; two daughters, Kristen (Reid Sudderth) Burton of Denver, CO, Cortney (James Adelsberger) Burton of Athens; several grandchildren; two brothers, Donnie (Melissa) Burton, Bobby (Sara Smith) Meeks; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Rev Phil Foster officiating. Burial will be in Bates Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or view a memorial tribute video at our website, www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.