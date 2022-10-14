Christian Tyler Smith

Mattawan, MI - Christian was born August 16, 1990, in Parkersburg, WV to his parents Shelby (Dutton) Meyer and Jason Smith. Christian was a beloved husband, father, son, and friend. Christian served his country and community as a Marine and as a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer. Christian was loved by everyone who knew him and will be missed more than we can express.

