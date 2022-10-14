Christian Tyler Smith

Mattawan, MI - Christian was born August 16, 1990, in Parkersburg, WV to his parents Shelby (Dutton) Meyer and Jason Smith. Christian was a beloved husband, father, son, and friend. Christian served his country and community as a Marine and as a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer. Christian was loved by everyone who knew him and will be missed more than we can express.
Christian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin "Papaw" Smith and Debbie "Nana" Dutton. He is survived by his adored wife, Samantha Smith (Sanford; children, Brooks Michael, and Camden Tyler; mother, Shelby (Eric) Meyer; father, Jason (Kristi) Smith; grandfather, John (Vicki) Dutton; grandmother, Rebecca (John) Crum; siblings, Mikiah (Trevor) Zinsmaster, Taylor Smith, Madisyn Meyer and Max Meyer; his niece, nephews and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
A visitation was held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm at Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial and Cremation Services 3926 S 9th St, Kalamazoo, MI 49009. The funeral took place on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00 am at Valley Family Church 2500 Vincent Ave, Portage, MI 49024. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made for a fund that is being set up for Christian's children. To visit Christian's personalized web page, please visit https://www.langelands.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.