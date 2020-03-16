ATHENS – Christina (Poling) Bolin passed away March 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Born Feb. 26, 1950 the daughter of Norma Jean Evans and the late Donald Evans.
She is survived by her husband, David Bolin; daughter, Tina (Bill) Cartell; son, Thomas (Beth) Bolin; grandchildren, Maggie (Andrew) Coe, Mitchell Bolin, Connor Bolin and Logan Bolin; great-grandchildren, Zack and Zeke Coe; nieces, Lori Waugh Coon and Amie Waugh Coler whom she was very close to; and many nieces and nephews; two brothers, Robert “Bob” Poling and Terry (Terri) Poling. She is proceeded in death by her father, Donald Evans and sister, Brenda Waugh who was her best friend.
There will be no services at the families request.
